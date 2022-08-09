Report: Kevin Dunn expected to remain with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Dunn is expected to remain with WWE.

Despite the power structure changing in WWE after Vince McMahon resigned from the company in July, Dunn will remain as WWE executive producer according to a new report from Fightful.

The report from Fightful states the following in regards to Dunn: “We’ve also been told that WWE doesn’t believe they have anyone currently that could replace Dunn as the likeliest candidate was let go during a prior round of layoffs and a return isn’t likely based on how the exit went down.”

There had been speculation with Vince McMahon no longer in charge that Dunn might be on the chopping block, but that appears not to be the case now. Paul Levesque took over for Vince McMahon as head of creative following McMahon’s resignation in July.

