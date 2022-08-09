Jay White removed from upcoming NJPW events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White will mist the next two NJPW events due to heat-stroke symptoms.

NJPW revealed on their wesbite that White will miss the Aug. 9 & 10 G1 Climax 32 events in Hiroshima.

The article stated that “Jay White, who was scheduled to wrestle in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall this evening, has been affected by heat stroke like symptoms and as a result will be removed from August 9 and 10 cards due to an abundance of caution. As an additional precautionary measure, White has undertaken COVID antigen testing, which has returned negative.”

White was not scheduled for any block matches on either show. As of this writing, White leads the B Block with 8 points and a 4-0 record. His next tournament match is scheduled for Aug. 16 against Tama Tonga.

In the past if a wrestler has had to miss a G1 Climax match due to injury or illness, they have forfeited the match, but it is unknown at this point whether or not White will be ready to peform in time for his next match.

Both of the tag matches White was scheduled to participate in on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 have been changed.

