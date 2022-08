VIP AUDIO 8/9 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 32 Nights 11, 12, and 13 (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this G1 Special episode New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Nights 11, 12, and 13 of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament including Tanahashi vs. EVIL, Shingo vs. Ospreay, and Jonah vs. Okada. Also “ha-ha” turns to violence in El Phantasmo vs. Juice. Email all of your New Japan questions, opinions, and thoughts to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO