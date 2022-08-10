8/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Jericho for AEW Interim Title, Jade Cargil vs. Madison Rayne, Brody vs. Darby, FTR returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 10, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT TARGET CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Pryo blasted in Target Center as Jim Ross introduced the show, oddly billed as “Quake by the Lake.”

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. BRODY KING – Coffin Match

Brody made his ring entrance in the dark, then revealed war paint on his face. Darby attacked Brody out of the darkness and jump-started the match. He bashed Brody with his skateboard, bloodying Brody in the opening minute of the match. At ringside, Darby swung the skateboard but Brody ducked. Brody took over and threw Darby onto a table at ringside. Brody took time to break the skateboard; Darby recovered and attacked him. Brody was spilling blood like a faucet at ringside. They showed a wide-eyed, slack-jawed woman in the crowd.

Darby landed a top rope Code Red. Both were slow to get up. The crowd was fired up with chants and pops early. Darby tried to drag Brody’s body toward the coffin, but Brody was dead weight. Brody then made a sudden comeback and seemed perfectly fine – other than the blood – as he went on the attack on Darby. He threw him into the ringside barricade as fans “oooh’d.” Brody threw Darby, covered in Brody’s blood, into the front row near fans. They cut to a split screen break. Brody went into the crowd and threw Darby back to ringside. Brody landed a running senton at ringside. They cut to a kid around age 9 in the crowd. [c]

During the break, Brody set up a table at ringside. Back from the break, Darby moved out of Brody’s path so Brody crashed through a table. Fans chanted “Darby! Darby!” Darby set up a running dive in the ring, but before he got started, the lights went dark. Fans gasped. The announcers speculated. When the lights came back on, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews were at ringside. Julia Hart then tripped Darby running the ropes. Matthews attacked Darby in the ring. Malakai kneeled down at Darby. Ross said they don’t talk enough about the House of Black, whom he said have three distinct athletes. Brody landed a cannonball on Darby who was leaning against a table leaning in the corner of the ring. Fans chanted, “We Want Sting!”

Malakai sent Matthews to ringside where he opened the coffin. Sting was inside. He popped up. Schiavone exclaimed, “It’s Stiiiinnngg!” Sting beat up Mathews with a bat. Then he went after Brody with the bat. Then he tossed Malakai the bat as Malakai sat in the corner. Malakai took his time, but stood. One of Sting’s eyes had a splash of black on it, symbolizing the black mist from Malakai. Malakai decided to leave the ring. King was clutching his knee at ringside. Malakai walked to the bac. Sting pursued him. Darby got up and landed a cannonball on Brody at ringside.

Brody recovered and slammed Darby onto the ringside steps. He then set up the coffin. Brody, his face still covered in fresh blood, lifted Darby onto his shoulders and onto the ring apron. Darby hit Brody with a chain to break free and then choked him with it. Brody hung from the ring apron and passed out, then fell into the coffin. The lid fell when he landed and Darby was declared the winner.

WINNER: Darby in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A wild bloody crowd-pleasing brawl. The Sting-in-the-coffin bit was nicely done.)

-A promo aired with Jon Moxley backstage. He suggested they call his belt the FYI belt. He said it was forged in Cincinnati, Ohio. He said the championship is about pain and how much you can endure. He said if Chris Jericho’s fighting spirit doesn’t break, his body will. [c]

-A soundbite aired with Chris Jericho backstage. He said after two-and-a-half years, he will take back what is rightfully his. He vowed to become the new AEW Champion. Jericho talked about Stu Hart being a sadist who put him through hell. He guaranteed that the last survivor of Stu Hart’s Dungeon will become AEW Champion. “I guaran-f’in-t it!” he closed.

(Keller’s Analysis: Two pros in back-to-back promos setting the stage for their main event title match.)

-Excalibur plugged the brackets for the Trios Title Tournament. Left Bracket: Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open, Andrade & Dragon Lee & Rush vs. Young Bucks & TBA. Right Bracket: House of Black vs. Dark Order, Trustbusters vs. Best Friends. He plugged that the Bucks match would be next week on Dynamite.

(2) RUSH & ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. PENTA & REY FENIX (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Justin announced the Tornado Tag rules, meaning tags don’t have to take place. (Insert joke here.) They cut to a break after several minutes of non-stop moves. [c/ss]

Rush and Andrade took control during the break. Back from the break, Penta made a comeback. Penta and Fenix landed running flip dives onto Rush and Andrade. Fenix leaped off the top rope with a frog splash, but Andrade lifted his knees and scored a two count. Andrade shook the ropes to knock Fenix off balance on the top rope. Rush headbutted Fenix. Andrade then slammed Fenix to the mat for a near fall. Rush, meanwhile, tried to take off Penta’s mask. Andrade tied Penta’s mask to the middle rope. Rush landed a top rope dropkick on Fenix and delivered a leaping piledriver for a near fall. Penta unasked himself to break up the cover. He covered his face. Andrade grabbed the mask and raised it and threw it intot eh crowd. Jose tackled Alex at ringside. Fenix surprised Andrade with a small package. “This damn thing’s a train wreck!” exclaimed Ross. Fans chanted “Throw it back!” to the fan who caught the mask. Meanwhile, Andrade and Rush double-teamed Fenix. Andrade landed a hammerlock DDT for the win.

WINNERS: Andrade & Rush in 14:00.

-The Young Bucks told Brandon to film them heading into the locker room of Dark Order and Hangman Page. Nick Jackson thanked Hangman for saving them last week. Matt Jackson said they didn’t deserve it. He said they’ve treated him poorly and he’d like to take it all back. Matt said the favorite time 0f his life is when they were together, running and gunning and building a revolution that ended up being called All Elite Wrestling.

Matt said he got weird and selfish, maybe due to the fame or the money or the TV time. Matt said after Hangman won the title, he became a superstar and he should have told him how proud of him he was. He said he can never get the years back. He said when he looks in the mirror, maybe the fans are right that he and Nick are despicable. He said when they’re around Hangman, Hangman brings out the best in them. He asked him to be their Trios Partner next week. He said the Hung Bucks can do it one last time.

Hangman said he’d love to, but he can’t. He said Dark Order were there for him to congratulate him for winning the World Title and they weren’t. He said this is their chance and he should have their back the way they’ve always had his. He said he’s going to be in their corner, and therefore he can’t team with the Bucks. Hangman said if they’re going to have a partner it should be someone whonever turned their back on them. The Bucks seemed thrown off and a little embarrassed, but assured Hangman they understood. When they left the room, Brandon Cutler said he thinks Hangman meant he should be their partner. Matt told him to shut up.

(3) LUCHASAURUS vs. ANTHONY HENRY

Jungle Boy joined the announcers on commentary. He said he didn’t think he’d be there very long. JB said he learned a lot from Christian Cage the year they spent together, and he’s trying to stay a step ahead of him. Luchasaurus won quickly. JB didn’t have much time to say much.

WINNER: Luchasaurus in 1:00.

-Christian showed up on the big screen and mock applauded Luchasaurus. He said he was going to slap the headset off of JB’s head, but he said the people of Minneapolis don’t deserve to see him in person. JB figure out where he was and chased him down. Security pulled JB off of Christian, who fled. Luchasaurus threw security guys around and then headbutted AEW official Pat Buck (who was the guy who found his way onto WWE TV for, like, 40 out of 52 weeks in 2021.)

-A vignette aired with Miro who said Malakai has put him through changes and dragged him through the dark. A woman walked into the screen and told him to embrace the gift and give into it like she did. She touched Miro’s chin and turned him toward her. He said only one woman can touch him and she isn’t her. Miro told her to tell her pagans she accepts her gift and will use it. He said his path leads to the House of Black. He turned and walked away. [c]

-Mark Henry began to interview Powerhouse Hobbs. He asked if he’s done with Ricky Starks. Q.T. Marshall interrupted with his Factory members. He said Hobbs is a future world champion, so let them take care of Starks. Hobbs told Marshall, “Don’t let your problem become mine.”

-Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh made their ring entrance. He bragged about what Satnum did to Wardlow at Battle of the Belts on TNT on Saturday night. He said they aren’t done with him. Lethal said they sent a message, which is defend the TNT Title against him one more time or they find him and take it. Wardlow’s music played. Wardlow said he’s about to whip all three of their asses. As he walked to the ring, FTR’s music played and they joined him. When they entered the ring, Lethal, Dutt, and Satnum left. Dutt went looking for something under the ring. He couldn’t find something. Rosssaid something has gone wrong. Lethal tried to go after them, but FTR gave him a Big Rig.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure what was supposed to happen, but that was a clunky segment. If they’re trying to give Wardlow a boost through associating with the wildly popular FTR, that’s a good move. Fans like Wardlow, but linking him with FTR will give him a boost.)

-Schivaone interviewed Daniel Garcia, Matt Mendard, Angelo Dawkins, and Anna Jay who said they are preparing to celebrate Jericho’s title win later. Garcia said he’s a dragon slayer and he’s put Bryan Danielson back in the garden with his family.

(4) “ABSOLUTE” RICKY STARKS vs. AARON SOLO

As Solo made his way to the ring, a vignette aired on Starks and Solo, showing that they had teamed before and Starks was once offered a spot in the Factory. Starks made his entrance next. Excalibur talked about some big teams Starks and Solo faced as a team in the past. Ross criticized Starks for getting pausing and getting psyched up after taking Solo down. He said he loses his train of thought and gets into playing to the crowd. He said it’s admirable but bad timing sometimes.

[HOUR TWO]

Cole Carter tripped Starks running the ropes, so the ref booted him to the back. Solo punched away at Starks in the corner. Starks came back and avoided a corkscrew kick and speared Solo for the win.

WINNER; Starks in 2:00.

-Afterward, Nick Comoroto charged to the ring with a chair and swung at Starks. Starksducked and gave him a spinebuster. Starks set up a move, but Solo hit him from behind. Q.T. Marshall ran out and Starks fled through the crowd. They showed Hobbs smashing a monitor backstage.

(Keller’s Analysis: I understand numbers weren’t on Starks’s side, but did he just leap over the barricade to avoid Q.T. lumbering toward him at ringside?)

-Lexi Nair interviewed Billy Gunn and his sons. Billy told his sons they have to toughen up. He asked how they could ruin the only match he made famous in one night. In walked Stokely Hathaway. He told made a reference to Billy being old and told him to go home because it’s past his bedtime. He told Colten and Austin to take their careers more seriously. Billy threatened Hathaway, so he left. Billy said he got them a match on Rampage. Danhaussen walked in and said they have a match on Friday with him and “the big bearded fellow.” He put his hand on Austin’s shoulder. Austin slapped it away. [c]

-Schiavone was interviewing Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends when in walked Ari Daivari and the Trustbusters. Daivari told Orange he can take him to a new level if he dumps Trent & Chuck. Cassidy said no.He said he will find out first-hand what happens to people who say no to him.

-Excalibur said Ari claims he’s the richest man in pro wrestling.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s a lot on this show that would make someone who watches Dynamite every week feel like they know less than half of what’s happening in AEW.)

(5) JADE CARGILL vs. MADISON RAYNE – TBS Title match

Rayne made her entrance first. The graphic said it was her AEW debut as Ross noted she made her AEW debut last week and got a win He said she finds herself with a chance to become a champ with two wins in a row. Ross talked about seeing Jade backstage and being amazed at her size. Jade shoved Rayne down. Rayne came back with a dropkick to the chest to send Jade rolling to ringside for a breather. Jade put Rayne on her shoulders, but Raynce countered her into a huracanrana to take Jade down. Kiera distracted Rayne on the ring apron. Jade then speared Rayne. They cut to a split-screen break as Jade posed. [c/ss]

Jade was in control after the break. Exacalibur said it was announced earlier that Kris Statlander will be out with an injury, so there’s a new opening in the rankings. Rayne landed a leaping flip neckbreaker, although it was clunky as Jade didn’t seem confident how to prepare for it or bump for it. Keira stood on the ring apron. Rayne turned to her. Jade went for a pump kick, but Rayne heard her coming and rolled up Jade for a near fall. Jade kicked Rayne in the head. Rayne came back with a cross wing attempt. Jade countered into her Jaded finisher for the win. Ross said they’re watching Jade evolve before their very eyes.

WINNER: Jade in 7:00 to retain the TBS Title.

-Athena hopped in the ring and made faces behind Jade, and then attacked her during her celebration. Kiera yanked Jade to the floor to safety. Athena picked up the TBS Title. Excalibur said Athena was making a compelling case to be the next challenger to Jade’s title. Ross said it would be interesting.

(Keller’s Analysis: Who was the babyface there? Athena attacked Jade from behind. Jade continues to come along, but she is a work in progress. Her presentation is great overall, though. I don’t understand AEW putting Rayne against her with no backstory.)

-Schiavone interviewed Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm backstage. Schiavone said with Statlander’s injury, Storm is elevated to the no. 1 contender slot. Storm said next week she plans to keep the momentum going and her goal is to be the AEW Champion some day. Rosa wished her luck, but said any talk of a title match should be at another time.

-Excalibur hyped that Bryan Danielson, Hook, and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland would all have promos. Also, The Gunn Club will face Erik Redbeard & Danhausen, Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss, and Ari Daivari vs. Orange Cassidy, and Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin & Skye Blue for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s pretty late in the show for AEW to reveal their latest weekly addition to the list of titles acknowledged and recognized by AEW.)

Next week’s Dynamite features Danielson vs. Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match. [c]

(6) JON MOXLEY vs. CHRIS JERICHO – AEW Interim Title match

Jericho came out first with Lionheart graphics on the big screen. Jericho gave Mox a middle finger during Mox’sring entrance. William Regal joined the announcers on commentary. Several minutes in, Jerihco yanked Moxley’s ear ring off of his ear. Regal said he’d have done the same thing and can’t blame Jericho. Fans chanted “You sick f—!” Jericho knocked Mox out of the ring and held up the ring as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Jericho went on a barrage of offense. Mox was bleeding. Jericho took it to Mox at ringside. He applied a figure-four wrapped around the ringpost. The ref made him break before the five count. Mox took over back in the ring with a sudden takedown into a Fujiwara armbar into a crossface. Jericho applied a Liontamer. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Mox reached the bottom rope to force a break. Mox ducked Jericho’s leaping kick and threw him off the ring apron. Mox leaped off the top rope onto Jericho with a double axe handle. Jericho caught a leaping Mox with Code Breaker for a near fall. Jericho removed turnbuckle pads from two of the corners. Jericho threw the baseball bat to Jericho, although it sailed over Jericho’s head. He retrieved it and hit Mox with it; the ref didn’t see it. It led to a near fall. Mox surprised Jericho with an inside cradle for a near fall. Moxley applied a sleeper, but Jericho shoved Mox into the exposed turnbuckle and then landed a Judas Effect for a near fall. Fans popped for the kickout. Ross said no one has ever kicked out of that. Excalibur said Jericho might have lacked the oxygen needed to hit the move with the usual power. Jericho charged Mox with the belt, but Mox ducked and then applied a bulldog headlock. Jericho slipped free and shifted Mox into the Liontamer. Jericho was bleeding heavily after going head-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Mox slipped out and elbowed Jericho from behind and then applied a sleeper. Jericho held on for a while, but then tapped. Taz emphasized there’s no shame in tapping.

WINNER: Moxley via tapout in 23:00 to retain the AEW Interim Title.

-As Mox began to celebrate, Jake Hager and Guevara charged to the ring and attacked him. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston ran out for the save. Garcia, Mendard, and Parker ran out to tilt the numbers in their favor. Jericho then held up the belt and was going to hit Mox when C.M. Punk’s music played. Punk marched out. They showed fans reacting with shock. Punktook out various members of J.A.S. who attacked him one at a time. He cleared the ring and absorbed cheers and a “C.M. Punk” chant.

When the dust settled, Mox stood and turned and faced Punk. They had a staredown. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Moxley’s earlobe continued to bleed. Mox gave Punk a middle finger and then bumped his shoulder as he walked out of the ring. Excalibur said at some point they must collide to unify the AEW belts. Punk hopped around the ring to show his surgically repaired foot is better. Ross said they haven’t heard he’s been cleared. Excalibur said he does appear to be in fantastic condition.

