FREE PODCAST 8/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Gunther vs. Nakamura, Liv-Baszler-Rousey, Hit Row returns, more Levesque changes, live callers (157 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They talk a lot about the Liv Morgan-Shayna Baszler-Ronda Rousey situation, Gunther’s defense against Shinsuke Nakamura, the return of Hit Row, Karrion Kross week two, and much more with live callers.

In the VIP Exclusive Aftershow, they talk with Javier Machado about Sami Zayn, more on the Rousey-Baszler-Morgan situation, and other topics.

