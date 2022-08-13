FREE PODCAST 8/13 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Robert Stone (Robbie E) and Mike “Nova” Bucci (Simon Dean) (10 Yrs Ago): Career highlights and aspirations (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-10-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Robbie E., now Robert Stone in NXT, about the biggest match of his career on Sunday’s Hardcore Justice PPV with Jeff Hardy, James Storm, and Bully Ray. First, though, a show dedicated to TNA with live callers and email questions along with Keller’s preview of Hardcore Justice, thoughts on last night’s Impact, Aces & Eights speculation, and ratings analysis.

Then in a bonus Interview Classic from ten years ago (6-27-2012), we present PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing former WWE/ECW wrestler “Nova” Mike Bucci a/k/a Simon Dean about career highlights, his Simon Dean run, working behind-the-scenes in WWE, his future in wrestling, and much more.

