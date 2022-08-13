News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-19-12) WWE Summerslam Post-show including Lesnar-Triple H, Jericho vs. Ziggler, Cena vs. Punk vs. Show, live callers and emails (110 min.)

August 13, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the August 19, 2012 episode with hosts PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing with live callers the just-completed Summerslam PPV from all angles. Plus, in the second-half of the Livecast, PWTorch editor Wade Keller joins the Livecast after recording the PPV Roundtable. Matches discussed include Lesnar-Triple H, Jericho vs. Ziggler, and Cena vs. Punk vs. Show.

