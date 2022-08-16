FREE PODCAST 8/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: More analysis of Levesque changes, KO-Drew exchange, live calls and emails (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair with live calls and emails. They discuss whether there was anything to really complain about regarding this show, the video package that set the stage for Bobby Lashley vs. A.J. Styles, the three very good matches on the show, Riddle’s personality shift, where there’s still room for improvements, and more with live callers and emails throughout.

