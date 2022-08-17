Brandi Rhodes reportedly gets back in the ring for a match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brandi Rhodes reportedly had match during a WWE Performance Center live event.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes did compete in a match against a newer talent with the company. The name of the opponent was not revealed in the report. Rhodes has maintained that she’d like to return to the ring at some point, but hasn’t had a match since having her child with husband, Cody Rhodes. The report indicates that Rhodes has continued to train at The Nightmare Factory.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are former executives for AEW. The duo left AEW earlier this year. Cody returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas and defeated Seth Rollins.

Cody is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. His last match was a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell PLE against Rollins. Rhodes won the match.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 8/15: Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens showoff big business promo skills