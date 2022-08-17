Steve Austin comments on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has high praise for current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Austin talked about Reigns’ career in WWE and offered compliments to him and The Usos.

“They didn’t book him in the greatest fashion at certain points in his career,” Austin said of the early run of Reigns in the company. “But when he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor. It was like, ‘if we can do the right thing with this guy, he is going to get over.’

“Jimmy and Jey were just kind of like, ‘Eh, we’re a tag team,’ but now, they’re a tag team with an identity and a character,” Austin said. “The Usos, they are a thing now, and they’re a force to be reckoned with. They’re one of the best tag teams on planet earth right now.”

Reigns has been the Universal Champion since 2020. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event to unify his title with the WWE Championship. Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens on the same show. Reigns will defend that undisputed championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Clash at the Castle is the first stadium event in the UK in 30 years. Other matches on the show include Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and a six woman tag team match with Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss taking on Bayley & Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai.

Clash at the Castle airs live on Peacock on September 3.

