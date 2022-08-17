VIP AUDIO 8/17 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Mezzera review 1992 Summerslam including Michaels vs. Martel, Warrior vs. Savage, Bulldog vs. Bret, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch contributor Jon Mezzera returns to discuss the 1992 edition of Summerslam from Wembley Stadium, as well as current events. Peteani and Mezzera open the show talking about what they want to see out of Triple H taking over creative over time, and what can be done to return prestige to the Intercontinental and U.S. Championships. They then run through the PPV, which featured “Macho Man” Randy Savage defending the WWF Championship against the Ultimate Warrior with the mystery of in who’s corner would Mr. Perfect be, and Bret “Hitman” Hart defending the Intercontinental Championship against The British Bulldog. Many discussion points come up, including the turning over of the roster year over year from that time, the presentation of gimmicks, the build and potential alternate scenarios for the Warrior vs. Savage match, why the finish in the Bret vs. Bulldog match may have happened, and protection of finishing moves.

