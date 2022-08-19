FREE PODCAST 8/18 – WKPWP Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Solomonster talk Cena-Jinder and Corbin-MITB, cultural celebration crowd reaction, Owens-Styles-Shane, on-site reports, emails (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Smackdown Post-show from five years ago (8-15-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined for the first time by ten-year pro wrestling podcast veteran Jason Solomon, known from his “Solomonster Sounds Off” podcast. They discuss the Aug. 15 Smackdown with a focus on the Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena main event and the MITB finish with Baron Corbin, plus the opening segment with fans booing Jinder’s cultural celebration. They also discuss other Summerslam related topics including the latest hype for Shane McMahon as special referee for A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens, the Rusev-Randy Orton angle, the Lana-Tamina segment, the latest with Breezango, and more. They talk to two on-site correspondents from Providence to get their in-person perspective and observations from Raw. And then they close the show answering emails from listeners regarding tonight’s Smackdown.

