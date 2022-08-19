VIP AUDIO 8/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Analysis of why WWE business is up this year, Drew-KO exchange, NJPW G1 conclusion, Levesque booking so far, NXT Heat Wave, Raw, SD, Heat Wave (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Overall thoughts on Paul Levesque’s booking changes after another week of content and returning wrestlers.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the Drew McIntyre-Kevin Owens exchange, the hype for the Intercontinental Title match, why Pat McAfee really irritated Todd this week, why Todd is suddenly praising The Miz, would Todd trade Miz stock for Wade’s Karrion Kross stock, and more.

Analysis of WWE’s Q2 Financials and expanded thoughts on why WWE business is up this year.

A review of NXT “Heat Wave” and thoughts on the improved viewership and ratings this week.

A review of New Japan’s G1 Climax Tournament including today’s final.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.

