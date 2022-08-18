VIP AUDIO 8/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): AEW Dynamite analysis including reports Punk went unscripted on Hangman, Punk-Moxley exchange, Kenny’s return, and more plus full Rampage review (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they present AEW Dynamite analysis including reports C.M. Punk went unscripted on Hangman Page, C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley exchange, Kenny Omega’s return and whether they leaned too hard into pointing out how hobbled and out of shape he seemed, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, along with a complete march through the show. Then a full AEW Rampage review.

