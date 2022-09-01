FREE PODCAST 9/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory’s High Intensity featuring Kingston vs. Marufuji, Low-Ki vs. Bandido, Fatu & Red vs. Black & King, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are headed to the Big Apple for our review of House of Glory’s High Intensity, a show with good wrestling, questionable booking, and bad time management. We cover all the high and lows and many, many DQ finishes, including a dream match between Eddie Kingston and NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji, a battle of former ROH World Champions in Low-Ki vs. Bandido, Jacob Fatu and Amazing Red vs. Malaki Black and Brody King, the show runners vs. the ticking clock, and more. For VIP listeners, we head to the heartland and NWA 74 where friend-of-show Big Strong Mims tangles with EC3 and Rhett Titus squares off with Doug Williams in a submission match.

