VIP AUDIO 8/31 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk FIFA leaving EA Sports, Rich’s 10 year old makes fun of old video games, Rich recaps fun episode of Dynamite, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP is back with Rich and Trav, and they are discussing FIFA leaving EA Sports to build their own soccer game from scratch or some nonsense. Rich’s 10 year old makes fun of old video games, and Travis is right there with him. Rich recaps a wildly fun episode of AEW Dynamite, which featured Ace Steele chewing out and firing up C.M. Punk to take Moxley’s open contract. Jamie Hayter’s eye-catching wrestling gear. A bit of book club including Travis trying to explain the “slice of life” subgenre. A decent amount of VIP emails get answered.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO