VIP AUDIO 9/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): WWE Clash at the Castle preview, strong feelings about best Reigns-McIntyre outcome, reviews of SD, Raw, NXT, preview of Worlds Collide, Sheik book review (65 min.)

September 1, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Review of WWE Smackdown
  • Review of WWE Raw
  • Preview of Clash at the Castle
  • Todd’s strong feelings about best Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre outcome
  • Review of NXT TV
  • TV preview of NXT When Worlds Collide
  • UFC Fight Night preview
  • Original Sheik book review

