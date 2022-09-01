VIP AUDIO 9/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): WWE Clash at the Castle preview, strong feelings about best Reigns-McIntyre outcome, reviews of SD, Raw, NXT, preview of Worlds Collide, Sheik book review (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Review of WWE Smackdown

Review of WWE Raw

Preview of Clash at the Castle

Todd’s strong feelings about best Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre outcome

Review of NXT TV

TV preview of NXT When Worlds Collide

UFC Fight Night preview

Original Sheik book review

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO