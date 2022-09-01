VIP AUDIO 9/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): WWE Clash at the Castle preview, strong feelings about best Reigns-McIntyre outcome, reviews of SD, Raw, NXT, preview of Worlds Collide, Sheik book review (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown
- Review of WWE Raw
- Preview of Clash at the Castle
- Todd’s strong feelings about best Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre outcome
- Review of NXT TV
- TV preview of NXT When Worlds Collide
- UFC Fight Night preview
- Original Sheik book review
