Triple H says that it’s overwhelming to think about his journey and career arch to becoming WWE’s Head of Creative, but says you just need to do the job.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul (Triple H) Levesque, spoke candidly about his path to becoming the Head of Creative in WWE and his mindset on doing to the job.

“I can look at some many things in my career and even now, to say that I’m in this place where I have creative control of WWE – of the largest sports entertainment company that there has ever been on the planet, like, it’s hard to even think about,” Levesque said. “It’s overwhelming and is such a massive responsibility. Trying to fill Vince’s shoes in some way, which can’t be done by one person, but trying to step into those in any way shape or form is just overwhelming, but. you just go and do the job. Hopefully, you do it well and people dig it.

“It is surreal. There are moments when I’m making decisions even now, where I’m like ‘I should probably check with somebody,’ but who am I going to check with?”

Triple H took over creative duties and became the EVP of Talent Relations for WWE after Vince McMahon retired from the company. McMahon stepped down from the company amid allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments to various women with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

His first PPV event at the helm will take place on Saturday with WWE Clash at the Castle. Matches announced for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle, and more.

