NXT HITS & MISSES 9/6: Bate & Breakker vs. Gallus, Axiom vs. Frazer, McDonagh vs. Lee, Perez vs. Satomura, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOXIC ATTRACTION vs. NIKKI ASH & DOUDROP

At Worlds Collide this past Sunday, Toxic Attraction cost Nikki ASH and Doudrop the NXT Tag Titles, and both Nikki and Doudrop looked for some retribution tonight.

In a way this is a bit of a taste of what could have been if Toxic Attraction wasn’t nixed from the WWE Womens Tag Tournament last month, as we could have seen these two teams face off on the main roster. Frankly, I think NXT was a better place for this match to take place. The crowd was very much not into the slowly paced matchup. As of late, NXT kicks the night off with a high octane match. Tonight, we kicked off with a Gallus/Breakker/Bate segment leading into this tag match.

Doudrop may have had her nose busted open during the match, but that didn’t stop her from making sure she and Nikki won. In a way, this makes sense to have a main roster team go over a developmental team. However, Nikki and Doudrop aren’t a top tier team. Does that define Toxic Attraction down a tick?

Verdict: Lukewarm HIT

JD MCDONAGH vs. WES LEE

Okay, they just moved the high octane match to the 2nd match of the night. The masochist JD McDonagh took on the man on a redemption story, Wes Lee in a very fun and impactful match. McDonagh was in control for the majority of the match, expertly working body parts to wear Lee down.

McDonagh just kept methodically wearing Lee down until putting him down for the count. The match almost got uncomfortable to watch with how much offense McDonagh got in. This was a great way to further McDonagh’s crazy gimmick and solidify him as a top heel.

Verdict: HIT

ROXANNE PEREZ vs. MEIKO SATOMURA

The Final Boss was approached backstage earlier in the night by Cora Jade who challenged Satomura to a match. She declined the match and informed us she had a match with Perez tonight instead.

In a way, this match reminded me of Jushin Liger vs. Tyler Breeze years ago here in NXT. A legendary Japanese talent taking on an up and coming talent doesn’t happen very often in WWE. The match started off a little slow, but picked up as the match went on. The crowd was pretty quiet for this match, not quite appreciating what was being presented in front of them.

Satomura picked up the win after using her veteran instincts to overcome the rookie, but she showed nothing but respect to Perez after the match was over. She left Perez in the ring when Jade attacked and Satomura ran back to make the save.

Verdict: HIT

TRICK WILLIAMS vs. RICOCHET

At Worlds Collide, Ricochet wasn’t quite able to beat the North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes. So tonight, he tried his hand at Hayes’ lackey, Trick Williams.

Melo sat on commentary for the match, offering advice to Williams and his overall comedic thoughts to the matchup. Ricochet brought Williams to his best match to date as far as I’m concerned. Williams isn’t bad in the ring, but he’s certainly a step or two behind someone like Carmelo Hayes. Getting him in the ring with a veteran talent like Ricochet can only help to elevate his in ring skills and his overall perception by the audience.

Williams overpowered Ricochet for the majority of the match with Ricochet squeaking out a win at the end. Ricochet and Carmelo Hayes stared each other down as the segment ended, leading me to believe their feud is far from over.

Verdict: HIT

AXIOM vs. NATHAN FRAZER – BEST OF THREE

Last week, Axiom and Nathan Frazer were reading WWE comics backstage when they challenged one another to a best of three series for friendly competition. When that series was made official, I kinda laughed giddily like a school kid waiting for Christmas.

Two incredible up and coming talents just going out there and showing what they can do in the name of the sport. I love it. Sometimes wrestling angles CAN be logical and simple!

Another high octane matchup with some great technical and high flying wrestling. These two bumped and fed for each other like crazy, with each getting at least 50/50 offense in. Axiom just barely squeaked out a win, and I can’t wait until the 2nd match in this series.

Verdict: HIT

TYLER BATE & BRON BREAKKER vs. GALLUS

As I mentioned earlier, the night kicked off with Gallus attacking Tyler Bate with Breakker making the save. This match was made official shortly thereafter with Wolfgang sitting ringside while Joe and Mark Coffey took on Bate and Breakker.

Breakker kicked the match off for his team, which I thought was interesting. Usually, they want to build to a hot tag where Breakker comes in and cleans house. Instead, they did the opposite and allowed Bate not only time to shine, but also pick up the win after losing at Worlds Collide.

JD McDonagh came out and dropped Bate while Breakker had his back turned before turning and running away. I’m thinking this may lead to a three way for the NXT title in a few weeks between McDonagh, Bate and Breakker.

Verdict: HIT