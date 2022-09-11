FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic Special: Hennig Family Legacy Panel with Larry Hennig, Jim Ross, Baron, Hansen, Dillon, Karch (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-6-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with a new lengthy introduction by Mick Karch discussing the three generations of Hennigs – Larry, Curt, and Joe (a/k/a Curtis Axel) – with a journey through their careers. Then we present an all-star panel discussion from this summer’s George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame with Jim Ross, J.J. Dillon, Stan Hansen, Baron Von Raschke, and Larry “The Axe” Hennig himself.

