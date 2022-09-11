FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic Special: Hennig Family Legacy Panel with Larry Hennig, Jim Ross, Baron, Hansen, Dillon, Karch (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-6-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with a new lengthy introduction by Mick Karch discussing the three generations of Hennigs – Larry, Curt, and Joe (a/k/a Curtis Axel) – with a journey through their careers. Then we present an all-star panel discussion from this summer’s George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame with Jim Ross, J.J. Dillon, Stan Hansen, Baron Von Raschke, and Larry “The Axe” Hennig himself.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply