VIP AUDIO 9/11 – The Fix Flashback (7-22-2015): Surprises and revelations in Daniel Bryan’s new book, Lesnar-Taker pull-apart, Tough Enough, should ROH fear NXT aggression, UFC, more (124 min.)

September 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 22, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Should ROH be fearing NXT aggression? Did Lesnar-Taker pull-apart brawl sell Summerslam? Is Tough Enough getting better? The Daniel Bryan Book Review with a march through key stories and revelations, surprises, and insights, plus more pro wrestling current events and a dose of UFC hot topics at end.

