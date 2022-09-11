VIP AUDIO 9/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – TNA PPV Audio Review (09-01-2004): Powell reviews event with Dusty, Russo, Styles, R-Truth, Road Dogg B.G. James, Abyss (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 1, 2004 podcast featuring then-PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell reviewing the Sept. 1 TNA pay-per-view event featuring Dusty Rhodes, Vince Russo, A.J. Styles, R-Truth, Konnan, Road Dogg B.G. James, Kaz, Sabin, Abyss, Kid Kash, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO