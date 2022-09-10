FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barnett: Shane-Owens, Nakamura-Orton, two on-site correspondents, mailbag (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net Smackdown reporter Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown Live in Sioux Falls, S.D. In segment one, they talk about the top segments including Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton and the Kevin Owens-Shane McMahon angle. In segment two, they talk with two on-site correspondents about their in-arena experience and crowd reactions. In segment three, they read emails from listeners and response to various topics they wrote in about.
