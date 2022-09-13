News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Dominik vs. Edge main events Raw, Owens shines on mic, Gargano vs. Gable, Dexter visits Miz’s home, live callers, mailbag (153 min.)

September 13, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup. They begin with thoughts on Dominik Mysterio vs. Edge main eventing Raw. They also discuss the Kevin Owens-Austin Theory exchange, Dexter Lumis visiting Miz and Maryse’s house, Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable, Seth Rollins-Matt Riddle angle Seth-Bobbby Lashley encounter, the Women’s Tag Team TItle change, and much more with live callers and emails.

