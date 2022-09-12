FREE PODCAST 9/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC 279 and chaotic lead-up to it, fallout of chaos in AEW, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 279, and discuss the chaotic lead-up to the event. They give a brief preview of the upcoming Fight Night headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong. They close the show by discussing the fallout of the chaos in AEW.



FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO