FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Jerry Lawler & Randy Hales: Memphis wrestling, Lawler’s career, road stories, territory era of pro wrestling, live callers (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (8-24-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interview former pro wrestling manager Randy Hales on Memphis wrestling, memories of working with Jerry Lawler, the territory era of pro wrestling, road stories, whether Jerry Lawler is the best pro wrestling interview ever, and much more! Live callers participate in the show throughout. Plus, the VIP Aftershow includes a clip from Wade Keller interviewing Jerry Lawler on his KFAN radio show in 1992. Hear some interesting thoughts from Lawler at that time in his career including how being an artist opened the door to becoming a pro wrestler, the Andy Kauffman-David Letterman story, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO