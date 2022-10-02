FREE PODCAST 10/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 plus Classic Roddy Piper interview (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the PWTorch Dailycast, first up is this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue break down the incoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022 PLE, including main event, best match thoughts, and predictions.

Then an Interview Classic episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Jim Valley’s “Wrestling Road Stories” episode featuring his classic 2001 radio interview with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Topics during this hour and a half interview include Piper’s thoughts on the end of WCW and ECW and how that would affect the WWF, plus a reaction to the death of Terry Gordy, his reaction to gay humor and scatological humor offered by Vince McMahon, and more.

