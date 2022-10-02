VIP AUDIO 10/2 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Valerie Loureda tracker and MMA history, Gable Steveson’s status, released trainee returns as referee, Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey, Xyon Quinn, Erica Yan, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup covers September 2022 in WWE Developmental news including injuries to Brooklyn Barlow and Yulisa Leon, Santana Garrett’s guest coaching role at the Performance Center, Shawn Michaels’ promotion and responsibilities, the international opening of “Brahmastra: Shiva” co-starring NXT’s Sanga, the return of released trainee Sanjana George, WWE’s new “WWE Rush” trademark related to WWE NIL, and Gable Steveson’s original WrestleMania plans and current status. Stoup also introduces the “Valerie Loureda tracker” covering Loureda’s September milestones along with a look back at her Bellator career, then covers select NXT live event results before providing updated analysis on the progress of Myles Borne, the returning Erica Yan, Xyon Quinn, Quincy Elliott, Charlie Dempsey, Valentina Feroz, Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace, and Bronco Nima. Finally, observations and thoughts regarding NXT Level Up’s presence on Hulu and Peacock, as well as NXT TV’s new logo.

