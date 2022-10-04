FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-4-2017) Keller & Fairplay rant about final HIAC PPV hype, Shane-KO angle, on-site report, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (10-4-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay, a former Survivor contestant, TNA manager, and personal assistant to Roddy Piper. They discuss Smackdown including some rants from Wade about various aspects of the show focused on final hype for Hell in a Cell featuring a big show-closing angle with Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. They talk to an on-site correspondent in segment two, then answer emails in segment three.

