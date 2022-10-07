FREE PODCAST 10/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issues #193 (9-24-92) and #194 (10-1-92) of the PWTorch including Parts 1 and 2 of Torch Talk with Jim Cornette, new WCW tag champs, more (154 min.)

News Ticker

October 7, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the thirty-eight episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing two issues of the PWTorch, including the first two parts of Wade’s Torch Talk with Jim Cornette, tons of WWF and WCW news, the top rope ban in WCW finally getting rescinded, Alex’s Superstars review, listener emails, Wade on Owen Hart, and so much more.

