FREE PODCAST 10/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari: Utter ridiculousness of Under Siege hype, on-site report from TLC, Mailbag on Heyman-Jinder, Kane-Balor, more (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (9-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Ring Rust Radio cohost Mike Chiari to discuss the Oct. 23 episode of WWE Raw. They discuss Under Seige and the utter ridiculousness of the whole closing scene, an on-site report from PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel who attended TLC in Minneapolis, and finally a Mailbag on Paul Heyman’s Jinder Mahal promo, Asuka vs. Emma again, A.J. Styles on Raw, the Survivor Series champions vs. champions line-up, Kane beating Finn Balor, and more.
