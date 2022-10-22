News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/22 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: NJPW Declaration of Power PPV, latest NJPW news heading into Wrestle Kingdom 17, potential relationship between WWE and NJPW, Madden NFL 23 PS5 review (90 min.)

October 22, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth look at NJPW’s Declaration of Power PPV from Oct. 10. They discuss the ramifications of the show as it relates to Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4. They look at NJPW’s tribute to Antonio Inoki and the matches announced thus far for Wrestling Kingdom 17 including the setup for Taiji Ishimori defending the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship against Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi and  IWGP World Hvt. Champion Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada. They also discuss the addition of yet another singles title in NJPW, as the NJPW World TV Championship was unveiled at Declaration of Power. Radican and Fann then discuss the potential of a working relationship between WWE and NJPW and why it’s likely not to happen at this time. The show closes with an in-depth look at Madden NFL 23 on PS5. Download this show now!

