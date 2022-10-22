FREE PODCAST 10/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: The collapsing of the Punk legacy + Disco Inferno interview from 10 yrs ago talking WCW 2000 angle with Mike Tenay and a space alien (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue break down the collapsing of the Punk legacy and the sudden lack of available options.

Then, in a bonus portion from ten years ago (10-10-2022), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviews with live callers and emailers former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno on a wide variety of current and past subjects including a WCW 2000 idea on Mike Tenay and a space alien, plus other WCW stories, and Disco tries to book the Aces & Eights angle. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to break down a wild week of wrestling news, plus review the Live Events Center, and more.

