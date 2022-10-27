FREE PODCAST 10/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-30-2012) Cena-Styles soap opera, Ryback promo, heel ref, HIAC fallout, live callers (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-30-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell analyzing the fallout from WWE Hell in a Cell on Raw, the John Cena-A.J. Styles soap opera, Survivor Series, Ryback’s promo, a heel ref, and more with live calls. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they answer listener emails regarding Raw, TNA, the NWA Title, and more.

