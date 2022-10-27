VIP AUDIO 10/27 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Velasquez review 1997 WCW Halloween Havoc. Nagata vs. Dragon, Eddie vs. Rey, DDP vs. Savage, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Jesse Velasquez of “Wrestling Unplugged and Undeniable” and SEScoops joins Frank for the first time to look back on WCW Halloween Havoc 1997. They start discussing their viewing preference between WWF and WCW around this time. They then compare what has taken place in AEW recently to what was going on behind the scenes in WCW. Then the entire card is reviewed, which featured the very memorable Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Misterio, Jr. Cruiserweight Championship match. It also featured the heavily criticized steel cage match between “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and WCW Champion Hollywood Hogan. They close with what they would have done differently in WCW from this point in time moving forward.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO