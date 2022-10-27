NJPW set to run two U.S. PPVs on FITE TV starting tonight, details on both cards

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW is running two events in New York City this week at the Palladium Times Square.
The first event, which takes place tonight, is called ‘The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.” It will be a mystery card and matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their entrances. NJPW has given this show a halloween theme and is encouraging fans to wear their costumes to the show.
The second show, “Rumble on 44th Street,” takes place on Oct. 28 at the same venue. The announced lineup includes the following matches:
- Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson
- Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo – KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight
- Mayu Iwatani defends against KiLynn King – SWA World Championship match
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors
- Wheeler Yuta & Homicide & Shota Umino vs. Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Kevin Knight & The DKC – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship three-way match
- Rocky Romero & Yoh vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Sho
- Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa vs. Kylie Rae & Tiara James – Kickoff match
You can watch both events as part of a bundle package on FITE TV
Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch
Leave a Reply