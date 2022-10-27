NJPW set to run two U.S. PPVs on FITE TV starting tonight, details on both cards

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW is running two events in New York City this week at the Palladium Times Square.

The first event, which takes place tonight, is called ‘The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.” It will be a mystery card and matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their entrances. NJPW has given this show a halloween theme and is encouraging fans to wear their costumes to the show.

The second show, “Rumble on 44th Street,” takes place on Oct. 28 at the same venue. The announced lineup includes the following matches:

Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson

Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo – KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight

Mayu Iwatani defends against KiLynn King – SWA World Championship match

Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

Wheeler Yuta & Homicide & Shota Umino vs. Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Kevin Knight & The DKC – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship three-way match

Rocky Romero & Yoh vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Sho

Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa vs. Kylie Rae & Tiara James – Kickoff match

You can watch both events as part of a bundle package on FITE TV

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch