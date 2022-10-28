FREE PODCAST 10/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-22-17) WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Post-show covering Styles vs. Balor, Team Miz vs. Team Angle, Alexa vs. Mickmie, Enzo vs. Kalisto (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the October 22, 2012 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks with the WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs Postgame Show on Wrestling Night In America. They receive a live report from a fan who attended the show, and take calls and email questions, discussing Team Angle vs. Team Miz, the dream match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss defending the women’s title against Mickie James, and Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore. Pat & Greg also cover weekend news from other promotions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO