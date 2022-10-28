Ospreay announced for 1PW No Turning Back event in February

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay will be wrestling an independent date in the U.K. in February.

Ospreay, the current IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion has been announced for 1PW’s No Turning Back event on Feb. 18, 2023 in Lincoln at the Engine Shed. Other announced talent for the show includes Rhino, John Morrison, Taya Valkyrie, Ruby Soho, The Rascalz, and Davey Richards.

No Turning Back will air on FITE.tv in Feburary. Tickets to attend the event live are on sale now here

