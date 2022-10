SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tyler Sage breaks down some changes in Rampage’s format and feel, along with positive use of video packages and promos for talent. He also discusses Jon Moxley in action and the in-ring debut of Matt Taven in AEW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO