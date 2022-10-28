FREE PODCAST 10/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (10-26-2017) Keller & Powell: Sami as a heel, Survivor Series line-up, Reigns misses show, Jarrett-Impact break-up, Warrior’s shameful legacy, more (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and they discuss a wide range of topics in pro wrestling including WWE TLC, Raw’s Under Siege angle and the fan psychology of disliking or liking the angle, Keller’s exchanges with Dolph Ziggler about the Under Siege angle, hype for Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, the Jeff Jarrett-Impact Wrestling breakup, the latest on the new Billy Corgan NWA, Ultimate Warrior, and more, plus answers to listener emails.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag topics including Sami Zayn’s heel run, could Vince McMahon lose faith in Roman Reigns in part because he missed TLC, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode’s feud and gimmicks, the continued glorification of the vile hate-filled bigot Ultimate Warrior, Survivor Series captains, and more. Plus some non-wrestling talk on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Walking Dead, Minnesota Vikings quarterback talk, and Aaron Rogers talk.

