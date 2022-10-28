VIP AUDIO 10/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-7-2004): McMahon enraged with Flair for his unauthorized comment live on Raw, JBL implies gay people like “little boys” at WWE event, Eddie Guerrero concerns (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 7, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics: Vince McMahon enraged with Ric Flair for his unauthorized comment live on Raw, JBL implies gay people like “little boys” at WWE event, WWE Champ says he has athletic ability of drunk elephant, backstage concern for Eddie Guerreros’s well-being, Gene Snitsky’s embarrassing conduct behind the scenes, the Shawn Michaels-Chris Benoit fan poll controversy, WrestleMania 21 forecasting, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

