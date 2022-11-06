FREE PODCAST 11/6 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Soucek: What will Roman’s role be at Survivor Series? Will Angle regret Jason Jordan decision? Reaction to WWE’s Raw spoiler, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (11-6-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host and editor of PWPodcasts.com, Andrew Soucek, to analyze WWE Raw from a variety of angles, look ahead to Survivor Series, talk to an on-site correspondent from Manchester, answer mailbag questions about Raw, and also get in some Chris Jericho-New Japan and Impact Bound for Glory talk. Topics include: What will Roman Reigns’s role be at Survivor Series and how does Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose losing the tag team title factor into that? Will Kurt Angle regret the Jason Jordan decision? Did the Under Siege II teaser by New Day work? Why did WWE give away the tag team title change in a notification alert to WWE App users hours before Raw aired? And much more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO