VIP AUDIO 11/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-17-2004) – The Real Deal: Pat Patterson resigns, Ultimo Dragon, Raw’s possible cable channel switch, Taboo Tuesday preview, Victory Road news (18 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Big Five Stories of the Week (Pat Patterson resigns, Victory Road News, Ultimo Dragon News, ROH News, Raw’s Possible Channel Switch, Taboo Tuesday Preview), plus he picks the Indy Shows of the Week and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

