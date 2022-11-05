FREE PODCAST 11/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #198 (10-26-92) of the PWTorch including full review of Halloween Havoc ‘92, why Wade says WCW is out of touch, WWF news, Alex’s SuperStars review, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-second episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #198 of the PWTorch including the bad and worse of Halloween Havoc 1992, including a match-by-match rundown, why Wade thinks WCW promoters are out of touch, WWF Survivor Series notes and additional company news, and so much more.

