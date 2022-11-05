VIP AUDIO 11/5 – WWE Crown Jewel PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & LeClair: Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Belair vs. Bayley, Bray Wyatt speech, Brock vs. Lashley, Drew vs. Kross (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Crown Jewel, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the event start to finish including Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage, Bianca Belair defending against Bayley, Roman Reigns defending against Logan Paul, a Bray Wyatt in-ring speech, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO