FREE PODCAST 11/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Stoup: Usos vs. New Day, Bloodline-Brawling Brutes angle sets up WarGames, Shotzi’s big win, Bray-Knight, live callers (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They start with a reaction to the apparent set-up for WarGames between Bloodline and Brawling Brutes. They also discuss, with calls weaved in throughout, the Usos-New Day match, Bray Wyatt confronts L.A. Knight, Shotzi’s big win, The World Cup Tournament start and predictions, and more.

