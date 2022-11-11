FREE PODCAST 11/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #199 (11-2-92) of the PWTorch including new WWF IC and tag champs crowned, Torch Talk with Terry Taylor Part II, multiple WWF debuts, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #199 of the PWTorch including new champions being crowned at the latest WWF tapings, the ultimate all-time face vs. heel Survivor Series match, Alex’s Superstars review, Terry Taylor Torch Talk, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO