FREE PODCAST 11/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #199 (11-2-92) of the PWTorch including new WWF IC and tag champs crowned, Torch Talk with Terry Taylor Part II, multiple WWF debuts, more (134 min.)

November 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #199 of the PWTorch including new champions being crowned at the latest WWF tapings, the ultimate all-time face vs. heel Survivor Series match, Alex’s Superstars review, Terry Taylor Torch Talk, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

