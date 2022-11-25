FREE PODCAST 11/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #201 (11-16-92) of the PWTorch including Mr. Perfect replaces Warrior, WCW Clash of the Champions XXI review, Survivor Series ‘92 build continues, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-fith episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #201 of the PWTorch including Mr. Perfect replacing the Ultimate Warrior in the Survivor Series, a full review of Clash of the Champions XXI, what the heck is King of Cable, Alex’s SuperStars review, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

