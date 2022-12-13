FREE PODCAST 12/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Heydorn discuss UFC 282 including controversial scorecards, plus current star status of Paddy Pimblett, new era of ROH, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 282, including an extended discussion on the controversial scorecards. They also discuss the current star status of Paddy Pimblett. The show closes with a discussion on the new era of Ring of Honor.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO