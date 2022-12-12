VIP AUDIO 12/12 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Martin review WCW Starrcade 1997. Malenko vs. Guerrero, Hennig vs. DDP, Bischoff vs. Zbyszko, Sting vs. Hogan, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Todd Martin joins Frank Peteani to look back on WCW Starrcade 1997, the PPV with the infamous finish between Sting and Hollywood Hogan for the WCW Championship. The entire card is discussed, which featured Curt Hennig defending the U.S. Championship against Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff vs. Larry Zbyszko with Bret “Hit Man” Hart as the special referee for control of Nitro, Lex Luger vs. Buff Bagwell, and more. Todd was in attendance and discussed what he remembers about the show in person. Sidebar topics discussed include:

The comparison of WCW then and AEW now in terms of Tony Khan pushing his younger “core” talent as opposed to Eric Bischoff.

Issues with how much talent was sitting on the sidelines, especially with Dean Malenko wrestling a match days after his wife had given birth.

Kevin Nash’s no-show as well as others on this show.

The presentation of heels and babyfaces in general.

How an NWO and WCW show would have looked had they gone with Nitro being the “NWO” show and Thunder belonging to WCW.

A full look at the build of Sting vs. Hogan, whom might have been in on the “fast count that wasn’t,” what were the alternatives to the finish, and the aftermath.

Was this the beginning of the end of WCW?

How Todd and Frank both don’t like red eye flights

